Whether it's Turnstile Summer or Cameron Winter, The Life of a Showgirl is always hectic. That's simply showbiz, baby! Our first October Friday is feeling a little chaotic, and there's something to fit every flight of fancy in this week's roundup of the best new Canadian music.

Begonia continues to build anticipation for Fantasy Life with latest single "Deep Red Cherry Night," which grounds the titular notion in a sense of effortless cozy intimacy that feels like a waking dream. Planet Giza are the reason for the season on "THE FALL," while Julianna Riolino continues to shade in Echo in the Dust's line work with "Like a Rembrandt."

This week in album releases, we have new records from Fleece, the Hello Crows, World News, the Deep Dark Woods and more. For those looking forward to Short King Spring, Lex Leosis and Ribbon Skirt also have new EPs.

Elsewhere, there are new offerings from the likes of Garret T. Willie, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, Amy Millan, the Sadies' Dallas Good and Richard Reed Parry, Jane Inc., and Alexisonfire. Ultimately, the show goes on with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



