HEALTH have a new album on the way (CONFLICT DLC), and now, they've booked a North American tour to bring it to the masses.

Kicking off on the West Coast in March 2026, the trek includes three Canadian shows: Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on April 4, Toronto's History on April 14, and Montreal's MTELUS on April 15. The remainder of dates will take place south of the border, with the run concluding with a pair of Texas dates in early May.

They'll be joined by Carpenter Brut and Desire for the trek. Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 26) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the dates below, and check Concert Central for more Canadian listings.

HEALTH 2026 Tour Dates:

03/31 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

04/03 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

04/04 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

04/05 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

04/07 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

04/08 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

04/10 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

04/11 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

04/12 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/14 Toronto, ON - History

04/15 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

04/17 Boston, MA - House of Blues

04/18 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

04/19 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

04/20 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

04/22 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

04/24 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

04/29 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

05/01 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

05/04 Austin, TX - Emo's

05/05 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory