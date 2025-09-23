HEALTH have a new album on the way (CONFLICT DLC), and now, they've booked a North American tour to bring it to the masses.
Kicking off on the West Coast in March 2026, the trek includes three Canadian shows: Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on April 4, Toronto's History on April 14, and Montreal's MTELUS on April 15. The remainder of dates will take place south of the border, with the run concluding with a pair of Texas dates in early May.
They'll be joined by Carpenter Brut and Desire for the trek. Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 26) at 10 a.m. local time.
See the dates below, and check Concert Central for more Canadian listings.
HEALTH 2026 Tour Dates:
03/31 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
04/03 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
04/04 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
04/05 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
04/07 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
04/08 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
04/10 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
04/11 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
04/12 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/14 Toronto, ON - History
04/15 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
04/17 Boston, MA - House of Blues
04/18 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
04/19 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
04/20 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
04/22 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
04/24 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
04/29 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
05/01 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
05/04 Austin, TX - Emo's
05/05 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory