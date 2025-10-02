"I'll be the biggest star at this racist country singer's bar," Hayley Williams sings at the top of the title track from her new solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. It's a provocative line, to be sure — and while there are many people who could certainly foot the bill in the singer-songwriter's home of Nashville, TN, in an interview for The New York Times' Popcast podcast, she's confirmed that the lyric is about one in particular.

The topic came up at around the 48-minute, 48-second mark of William's 90-minute chat with hosts Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica. "Do you wanna name names?" Caramanica asked about the line in the song, to which Williams replied, "It could be a couple [people], but I'm always talking about Morgan Wallen, and I don't give a shit. Find me at Whole Foods, bitch! I don't care."

Wallen is, regrettably, one of the biggest stars in the world, and essentially rose to fame after a video of him "playfully" yelling a racial slur went viral in 2021. More recently, he was sentenced to DUI education and two years' probation for throwing a chair off of Eric Church's rooftop bar. Interestingly, though, he also served as a source of inspiration for Limp Bizkit's latest single — their first No. 1 hit since 2011 — "Making Love to Morgan Wallen."

Anyway, there are plenty of other great tidbits revealed by the Paramore frontwoman in this interview, including that she almost did the end-credits song for the cult classic film Jennifer's Body but was blocked by then-bandmate Josh Farro, whose fundamentalist Christian upbringing made him think the film was demonic. Check it out below.