After putting up, taking down, and then re-releasing 17 singles, Hayley Williams has sequenced her latest batch of new tracks into an album. Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party is out now via the cheekily named Post Atlantic, distributed by Secretly Distribution.

The final track order was inspired by fans' preferred listings as shared on hayleysingles.com. Today's release also includes one new song, "Parachute."

Pre-orders for the physical releases are available now, and will be released November 7. Fans can choose from eight vinyl variants with different coloured discs, or a limited, 1,500-copy run CD-R that will ship immediately.

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party follows her last solo ventures, 2020's Petals for Armor, and the following year's companion album, FLOWERS for VASES / descansos. Listen to "Parachute" and check out the final tracklist for Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party below.



Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party:

1. Ice in My OJ

2. Glum

3. Kill Me

4. Whim

5. Mirtazapine

6. Disappearing Man

7. Love Me Different

8. Brotherly Hate

9. Negative Self Talk

10. Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

11. Hard

12. Discovery Channel

13. True Believer

14. Zissou

15. Dream Girl in Shibuya

16. Blood Bros

17. I Won't Quit on You

18. Parachute

