Following the release of her excellent new solo record Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams has reassured Paramore fans that the band are not breaking up, but rather taking an extended break.

When asked about Paramore's future in a new interview with The Face, Williams replied, "Do we even know where we're at?" She further elaborated, "We always take huge breaks. In order for us to metabolize shit that we go through as people, it takes the amount of time it takes between albums."

Williams has a point — since Paramore's 2009 LP Brand New Eyes, the band have consistently taken four or more years between new albums. Paramore's most recent record This Is Why was released in 2023, their final album with Atlantic Records before becoming independent artists after completing a 360 major label deal.

Speculations about a potential Paramore split began online after the official release of EDAABP last week, as fans noticed lyrics alluding to a possible breakup between Williams and Paramore bandmate Taylor York, who have been dating since 2022. Neither musician have confirmed a split.

However, Williams shared nothing but respect and affection for her bandmates during her conversation with The Face. "There are no better musicians in the world than Zac [Farro] and Taylor," she continued. "I feel such a vindication in knowing that nobody can discount Paramore. But it's also really important for me to strengthen other muscles and these parts of myself that I deflated because I was scared that people were going to notice me too much."

It feels safe to say that we can expect and look forward to more music from Paramore in the future after their much-deserved break!