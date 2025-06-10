Hayden Pedigo Maps Out North American Tour

He'll play Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto this fall

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Jun 10, 2025

Country troubadour Hayden Pedigo released his album I'll Be Waving as You Drive Away last week, and now, he's shared that he's bringing it on tour across North America this fall.

Following the previously announced European leg in August and September, Pedigo's North American jaunt will kick off on October 22 at Albuquerque's the Cell at FUSION. After travelling the Rocky states into the Pacific Northwest, he'll play Vancouver's Wise Hall on November 1. Then, he'll pass through the US West Coast before a five-city run through Texas, before heading slowly back north. 

He'll eventually cross the border again on November 26 to play the Great Hall in Toronto and Montreal's L'Escogriffe on the 27th. He'll travel back down the East Coast into the South before wrapping up in Memphis, TN, at 1884 Lounge on December 5.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Pedigo's website. Check out the full run of dates below.

Hayden Pedigo 2025 North American Tour Dates:

10/22 Albuquerque, NM - The Cell at FUSION  
10/23 Colorado Springs, CO - Lulu's Downtown  
10/24 Denver, CO - Swallow Hill  
10/26 Salt Lake City, UT - Parker Theatre  
10/27 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club  
10/29 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios  
10/31 Seattle, WA - Ballard Homestead  
11/01 Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
11/04 Santa Cruz, CA - The Crepe Place (Outdoors)  
11/05 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel  
11/06 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriets  
11/07 Los Angeles, CA - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre  
11/08 Ojai, CA - Ojai Valley Woman's Club  
11/10 San Diego, CA - Casbah  
11/11 Tucson, AZ - Pidgin Palace Arts  
11/13 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace  
11/14 Marfa, TX - Ballroom Marfa  
11/15 Austin, TX - Central Presbyterian Church  
11/16 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)  
11/17 Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall  
11/19 Kansas City, MO - The Ship  
11/20 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge  
11/21 Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse  
11/23 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village  
11/24 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable  
11/26 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
11/27 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe
11/29 Brooklyn, NY - St. John's Lutheran Church  
11/30 Philadelphia, PA - Black Squirrel Club  
12/01 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage  
12/03 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Altar)  
12/04 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records  
12/05 Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge  

