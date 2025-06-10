Country troubadour Hayden Pedigo released his album I'll Be Waving as You Drive Away last week, and now, he's shared that he's bringing it on tour across North America this fall.
Following the previously announced European leg in August and September, Pedigo's North American jaunt will kick off on October 22 at Albuquerque's the Cell at FUSION. After travelling the Rocky states into the Pacific Northwest, he'll play Vancouver's Wise Hall on November 1. Then, he'll pass through the US West Coast before a five-city run through Texas, before heading slowly back north.
He'll eventually cross the border again on November 26 to play the Great Hall in Toronto and Montreal's L'Escogriffe on the 27th. He'll travel back down the East Coast into the South before wrapping up in Memphis, TN, at 1884 Lounge on December 5.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Pedigo's website. Check out the full run of dates below.
Hayden Pedigo 2025 North American Tour Dates:
10/22 Albuquerque, NM - The Cell at FUSION
10/23 Colorado Springs, CO - Lulu's Downtown
10/24 Denver, CO - Swallow Hill
10/26 Salt Lake City, UT - Parker Theatre
10/27 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club
10/29 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
10/31 Seattle, WA - Ballard Homestead
11/01 Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
11/04 Santa Cruz, CA - The Crepe Place (Outdoors)
11/05 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
11/06 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriets
11/07 Los Angeles, CA - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
11/08 Ojai, CA - Ojai Valley Woman's Club
11/10 San Diego, CA - Casbah
11/11 Tucson, AZ - Pidgin Palace Arts
11/13 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
11/14 Marfa, TX - Ballroom Marfa
11/15 Austin, TX - Central Presbyterian Church
11/16 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
11/17 Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall
11/19 Kansas City, MO - The Ship
11/20 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
11/21 Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse
11/23 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
11/24 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable
11/26 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
11/27 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe
11/29 Brooklyn, NY - St. John's Lutheran Church
11/30 Philadelphia, PA - Black Squirrel Club
12/01 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
12/03 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Altar)
12/04 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records
12/05 Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge