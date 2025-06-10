Country troubadour Hayden Pedigo released his album I'll Be Waving as You Drive Away last week, and now, he's shared that he's bringing it on tour across North America this fall.

Following the previously announced European leg in August and September, Pedigo's North American jaunt will kick off on October 22 at Albuquerque's the Cell at FUSION. After travelling the Rocky states into the Pacific Northwest, he'll play Vancouver's Wise Hall on November 1. Then, he'll pass through the US West Coast before a five-city run through Texas, before heading slowly back north.

He'll eventually cross the border again on November 26 to play the Great Hall in Toronto and Montreal's L'Escogriffe on the 27th. He'll travel back down the East Coast into the South before wrapping up in Memphis, TN, at 1884 Lounge on December 5.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Pedigo's website. Check out the full run of dates below.

Hayden Pedigo 2025 North American Tour Dates:

10/22 Albuquerque, NM - The Cell at FUSION

10/23 Colorado Springs, CO - Lulu's Downtown

10/24 Denver, CO - Swallow Hill

10/26 Salt Lake City, UT - Parker Theatre

10/27 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

10/29 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

10/31 Seattle, WA - Ballard Homestead

11/01 Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

11/04 Santa Cruz, CA - The Crepe Place (Outdoors)

11/05 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

11/06 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriets

11/07 Los Angeles, CA - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

11/08 Ojai, CA - Ojai Valley Woman's Club

11/10 San Diego, CA - Casbah

11/11 Tucson, AZ - Pidgin Palace Arts

11/13 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

11/14 Marfa, TX - Ballroom Marfa

11/15 Austin, TX - Central Presbyterian Church

11/16 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

11/17 Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall

11/19 Kansas City, MO - The Ship

11/20 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

11/21 Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse

11/23 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

11/24 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

11/26 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

11/27 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe

11/29 Brooklyn, NY - St. John's Lutheran Church

11/30 Philadelphia, PA - Black Squirrel Club

12/01 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

12/03 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Altar)

12/04 Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

12/05 Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge