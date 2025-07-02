Celebrated Thornhill, ON-hailing singer-songwriter Hayden has announced a limited run of Ontario tour dates in honour of the 20th anniversary of his 2004 album, Elk-Lake Serenade, which is also getting a vinyl reissue.

Elk-Lake Serenade (20th Anniversary) arrives September 17 via Hardwood Records / Outside Music, and is now available for pre-order. The pressing comes in both standard and deluxe editions, with the latter featuring four previously unreleased tracks: "The Show," "Girls Are Gross," "In a Minute" and "Hoping It Won't Go Wrong." You can hear "The Show" below.

"Elk-Lake Serenade was originally released in 2004, so I'm a few months late putting out this 20th anniversary edition," Hayden explained in a statement. "In early 2002, I had just completed a few tours supporting my Skyscraper National Park record, culminating with Toronto's Convocation Hall performance which was released as a live record that year."

He continued, "I settled back at home and began writing and recording what would slowly become my 4th full length studio album. I chipped away at my new songs, mostly on my own, but a few talented folks helped out along the way — including my pal Howie Beck playing drums on a few songs as well as a beautiful string arrangement, the wonderful Burke Carroll adding so much with his haunting pedal steel, and East Coast legend Julie Doiron singing on the song 'Roll Down That Wave.'"

The small run of special performances in Ontario kicks off on October 1 in Gravenhurst. Hayden will also perform at Guelph's Sonic Hall on October 3, St. Catharines's CICADE Music Festival on October 4, and Lee's Palace in Toronto on October 5.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (July 4) at 10 a.m. local, with presales happening in select markets. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows by way of Concert Central.

Hayden 2025 Tour Dates:

10/01 Gravenhurst, ON - Opera House

10/03 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

10/04 St. Catharines, ON - CICADA Music Festival

10/05 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace