Australian dream popster Hatchie has announced a new album. The Jay Som-produced Liquorice will be out November 7 through Secretly Canadian, and the single "Lose It Again" is out now.

The album is said to reflect the sweet but complex flavour of the titular candy. Hatchie said in a statement, "This album feels like the culmination of everything I've wanted to do with this project since I first started it. I focused on the finer details of the trajectory of love found and lost, inspired by my favourite tragic romance films. I've never felt more aligned with an album and can't wait to share the experience with everyone."

Hatchie wrote the album after returning home to Australia following an extended stint in Los Angeles, and she recorded it at Jay Som's home studio, featuring Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Courtney Barnett) on drums. According to a press release, it finds Hatchie moving away from specific sonic influences and channelling the melodic simplicity of her early songs.

Check out "Lose It Again," along with a video directed by Joe Agius, below. Liquorice's tracklist is below that. The album can be pre-ordered here.



Liquorice:

1. Anemoia

2. Only One Laughing

3. Liquorice

4. Carousel

5. Sage

6. Someone Else's News

7. Wonder

8. Lose It Again

9. Anchor

10. Part That Bleeds

11. Stuck