Serge Fiori, the founding frontman of legendary Quebec folk rock band Harmonium, has died. He was 73.

The news was shared in a statement from Serge Grimaux, Fiori's manager of 36 years, who said the singer-guitarist died in the early hours of the morning yesterday (June 24) at his home in Saint-Henri-de-Taillon following a prolonged illness.

"Serge left us the same way he lived — with that legendary smile that lit up everyone who knew him, everyone he brought immense joy to, and the country that was his, in his heart and in his eternal passion," Grimaux wrote.

Premier François Legault remembered Fiori in a lengthy social media post, thanking him for his songs full of "poetry, depth and sensitivity," writing that his work with Harmonium helped "redefine the place of music in Quebec."

After growing up in the Little Italy district of Montreal, Fiori founded Harmonium alongside fellow singer-guitarist Michel Normandeau and bassist Louis Valois in 1973. They released their self-titled debut album, featuring the hit "Pour un instant," in 1974, selling over 100,000 copies.

Despite their songs being exclusively in French, Harmonium was one of the Quebec bands to garner some recognition beyond provincial borders — and even in the US — in the 1970s, standing out with their complex arrangements in a time when chanson-style music was dominant.

The band released two more albums, 1975's Si on avait besoin d'une cinquième saison and 1976's L'Heptade, before breaking up following a tour of California with then-premier René Lévesque in 1978. Fiori launched a solo career in the wake of Harmonium's dissolution, joining forces with Richard Séguin to release the Félix award-winning Deux cents units à l'heure that same year.

Fiori would go on to collaborate with the likes of Diane Dufresne and Nanette Workman, as well as contributing music to stand-up comedian Yvon Deschamps's stage shows and releasing his solo debut Fiori in 1985. After a long break from the public eye, the musician returned with the acclaimed 2014 album Serge Fiori — featuring "Le monde est virtuel," which was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2015 ADSIQ gala.