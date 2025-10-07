In support of his latest album COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, Mississippi-born country songwriter HARDY has announced a 2026 North American tour — set to feature a Canadian leg that will bring him to nine cities across five provinces in February.
With support from Cameron Whitcomb, the trek kicks off in Canada, with the artist playing three cities in Ontario — Oshawa (February 5), Hamilton (February 6) and London (February 7) — ahead of heading westward to stops in Winnipeg (February 11) and Saskatoon (February 12), plus Alberta gigs in Edmonton (February 13) and Calgary (February 19), and BC performances in Penticton (February 20) and Abbotsford (February 21).
HARDY will complete the remainder of the trek stateside, staying on the road through next August. Tickets go on general sale Friday (October 10), with various presales starting today at noon local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.
HARDY 2026 Tour Dates:
02/05 Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
02/06 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
02/07 London, ON - Canada Life Place
02/11 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
02/12 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
02/13 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
02/19 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
02/20 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
02/21 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
03/19 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
03/20 Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK
03/21 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
03/26 Allentown, PA - PPL Center
03/27 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
03/28 Evansville, IN - Ford Center
04/09 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
04/10 Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena
04/17 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theatre
04/18 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theatre
04/23 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
04/24 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
04/25 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
05/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
05/22 Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
05/23 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
05/28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
05/29 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
05/30 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
06/04 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
06/05 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
06/06 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
06/11 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/12 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
06/13 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/25 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
06/26 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
06/27 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/20 Lubbock, TX - Cooks Garage
08/21 New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater