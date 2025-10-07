In support of his latest album COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, Mississippi-born country songwriter HARDY has announced a 2026 North American tour — set to feature a Canadian leg that will bring him to nine cities across five provinces in February.

With support from Cameron Whitcomb, the trek kicks off in Canada, with the artist playing three cities in Ontario — Oshawa (February 5), Hamilton (February 6) and London (February 7) — ahead of heading westward to stops in Winnipeg (February 11) and Saskatoon (February 12), plus Alberta gigs in Edmonton (February 13) and Calgary (February 19), and BC performances in Penticton (February 20) and Abbotsford (February 21).

HARDY will complete the remainder of the trek stateside, staying on the road through next August. Tickets go on general sale Friday (October 10), with various presales starting today at noon local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

HARDY 2026 Tour Dates:

02/05 Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

02/06 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

02/07 London, ON - Canada Life Place

02/11 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

02/12 Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

02/13 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

02/19 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

02/20 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

02/21 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

03/19 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

03/20 Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

03/21 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

03/26 Allentown, PA - PPL Center

03/27 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

03/28 Evansville, IN - Ford Center

04/09 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

04/10 Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

04/17 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theatre

04/18 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theatre

04/23 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

04/24 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

04/25 Orlando, FL - Kia Center

05/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

05/22 Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

05/23 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

05/28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

05/29 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre

05/30 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

06/04 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

06/05 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/06 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

06/11 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/12 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

06/13 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/25 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

06/26 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

06/27 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/20 Lubbock, TX - Cooks Garage

08/21 New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater