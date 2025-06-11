Hannah Jadagu is back today with the first new material since the release of her great debut album, Aperture, in 2023. There's a temperature-driven element to the singer-songwriter's music that is perhaps nowhere better exemplified than on "My Love," where thermographic vision lets you trace the infrared contours of its electropop's electromagnetic currents as they surge, sear and solidify.

Created with co-producer Sora, these are the kind of beats that would typically read as cooler-toned to me, with splashes of synth pads evoking the blue-lit nighttime cityscapes that characterize someone like Hatchie's shoegaze-laced dream pop. Balancing this out, though, is an undeniable warmth emanating from Jadagu, with the song rotating cyclically — à la Nilüfer Yanya — around the axis of a sweetly simple sentiment: "I hope you get all my time."

Jadagu's incalescent voice and the sweeping, widescreen scope of her arrangements elevate "My Love" beyond the purity of the feeling behind it to make it feel, well, even more pure.