Hand Habits — a.k.a. Meg Duffy — has detailed their forthcoming new album Blue Reminder, their first full-length record since 2021's Fun House. Blue Reminder arrives August 22 via Fat Possum.

As a first taste of the new record, the singer-songwriter has also shared the Otium-directed music video for the LP's lead single "Wheel of Change." Watch the video below.

Speaking of "Wheel of Time," Duffy shared in a press release, "Both lyrically and in its production, this song is about the impossibility of return — you can't go back to the way things were, no matter how much you might want to hold on to a time, or a feeling, or a person." They continued, "Lyrically there's a kind of desperation ('I need it now more than ever'), but in it there's also a request, 'don't take it away just yet,' which is not a question but a demand, and I wanted the production to reflect that. That in longing, there can be this sharper, wild edge. Like, no I need this, give it to me, don't take it away."

In support of the new record, Duffy will be hitting the road on an international tour next month, with various dates supporting Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast and Perfume Genius. Their three Canadian stops, however, will be headlining shows.

The tour kicks off in Los Angeles in July. Following a handful of American dates, they will make their way north with a brief Canadian stint at La Sala Rossa in Montreal (September 24) and the Sound Garage in Toronto (September 26) before returning stateside. Duffy will head back up to Canada in October for a performance at Vancouver's Fox Cabaret (October 18) before finishing their tour with dates in the US, Europe and the UK. See the itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (June 5) at 10 a.m. local time.



Blue Reminder:

More Today Wheel of Change Nubble Dead Rat Jasmine Blossoms Way It Goes (Forgiveness) Beauty 62 Bluebird of Happiness Blue Reminder Quiet Summer Living Proof

Hand Habits Tour Dates:

07/09 Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum &

08/21 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's $

08/23 Los Angeles, CA - 2220

09/19 Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

09/20 New York, NY - Nightclub 101

09/21 Washington, D.C. - DC9

09/23 Albany, NY - Lark Hall

09/24 Montreal, QC - Pop Montreal

09/26 Toronto, ON - Sound Garage

09/27 Ferndale, MI Magic Bag

09/28 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

09/30 Pittsburgh, PA - The Andy Warhol Museum

10/01 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

10/15 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

10/17 Portland, OR - Mississippi - Studios

10/18 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

10/21 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

10/23 Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint

10/30 Paris, France - Le Trianon ^

11/03 Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus ^

11/04 Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club ^

11/05 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso ^

11/07 Manchester, England - New Century Hall ^

11/08 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 TV Studio ^

11/09 Leeds, England - Project House ^

11/11 London, England - Roundhouse ^

11/12 Bristol, England - Trinity Centre ^

11/13 Dublin, Ireland - The National Stadium ^

& with Yeah Yeah Yeahs

$ with Japanese Breakfast

^ with Perfume Genius