As Canadians, we know that banks and telecommunications — with the occasional insurance company, beer brand or fried chicken chain thrown in there — reign supreme, so we can never get too comfortable referring to a concert venue by a certain name that is bound to change hands at the end of a contract.

Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre, which was formerly known as Copps Coliseum, is now going to be called TD Coliseum, as TD Bank Group has signed a multi-year deal with owners Oak View Group, the Canadian Press reports.

The 18,000-capacity arena — home to FirstOntario Concert Hall — is currently closed for $280-million renovation project, which is slated to include improved acoustics and sightlines, updated concourses, premium seating, and a new facade, as well as artist lounges and upgraded production facilities, electrical and lighting. It will also feature Matty Matheson's new 9,500-square-foot restaurant, the Iron Cow Public House.

"TD Coliseum represents the next chapter for live music in Hamilton and the Golden Horseshoe," Live Nation Canada Chairman Riley O'Connor said in a press release. "With the modernization of TD Coliseum, we know artists and fans will have an unforgettable experience. Live Nation Canada is excited to bring the best in musical talent from across Canada and the world to the venue."

Hamilton is set to be the host city of next year's JUNO Awards, which will take place at the newly updated venue. TD Coliseum is expected to reopen later this year, with concerts from Brad Paisley and Andrew Bocelli already scheduled for December.