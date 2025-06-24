Hamilton's Festival of Friends Gets the Trews, the Sugarhill Gang, Dan Mangan for 2025 Edition

The festival will run from August 1–3

BY Karlie RogersPublished Jun 24, 2025

Hamilton's Festival of Friends has unveiled the lineup for its 49th annual edition. Running over the Civic Holiday long weekend from August 1 to 3, this free festival will be returning to its home venue of Gage Park for another year of festivities. 

This year's headlining performances will feature the Trews accompanied by Dan Mangan, the Sugarhill Gang, Sister Sledge and Brett Kissel.

Other performers on the bill include Peter Elkas Band, Tep No, the Wild High, Honey Luck, Melle Mel and Scorpio of the Furious 5 and more. 

In addition to three different stages and over 30-plus musical acts, Festival of Friends will also host more than 135 craft and food vendors, a children's stage, free yoga sessions and an escape room. 

Full schedule details will be announced in the weeks leading up to the festival. More information is available on the Festival of Friends' website.  

See the announcement below. 

MusicNewsFestivalFestival of Friends

Tour Dates

July 25, 2025

July 26, 2025

August 8, 2025

August 17, 2025

August 23, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage