Hamilton's Festival of Friends has unveiled the lineup for its 49th annual edition. Running over the Civic Holiday long weekend from August 1 to 3, this free festival will be returning to its home venue of Gage Park for another year of festivities.

This year's headlining performances will feature the Trews accompanied by Dan Mangan, the Sugarhill Gang, Sister Sledge and Brett Kissel.

Other performers on the bill include Peter Elkas Band, Tep No, the Wild High, Honey Luck, Melle Mel and Scorpio of the Furious 5 and more.

In addition to three different stages and over 30-plus musical acts, Festival of Friends will also host more than 135 craft and food vendors, a children's stage, free yoga sessions and an escape room.

Full schedule details will be announced in the weeks leading up to the festival. More information is available on the Festival of Friends' website.

See the announcement below.