If you were around for the extremely Tumblr-core era of Halsey's debut album, Badlands, that was somehow 10 years ago now. (I, for one, am feeling old about it.) To commemorate the milestone, the singer-songwriter has announced an international Back to the Badlands Tour, which is set to include a singular Canadian performance in Toronto at the beginning of 2026.

UPDATE (9/4, 10:42 a.m. ET): A third show in Toronto on January 11 has been added to the itinerary. Presales are currently underway, and you can purchase tickets here.

UPDATE (9/2, 4:52 p.m. ET): Due to popular demand, a second show has been added in Toronto on January 10. Tickets go on sale Friday (September 5) following presales beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time. See the updated itinerary below.

The tour kicks off its US leg on October 14 in Los Angeles, CA, which will stretch out through until November 12 in Denver, CO. Halsey will pick things up again next year, hitting the road starting with a Canadian concert at Toronto's History on January 9. After a couple additional stateside dates, she'll head overseas before wrapping the anniversary trek in Australia in February.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (September 5) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales commencing September 2. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows by way of Concert Central.

Halsey 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

10/14 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever

10/22 Mexico City, MX - Pabellón Oeste

10/24 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

10/26 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

10/29 Philadelphia, PA. - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/02 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/04 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

11/06 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

11/08 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/12 Denver, CO - Fillmore Australiaditorium

01/09 Toronto, ON - History

01/10 Toronto, ON - History

01/11 Toronto, ON - History

01/13 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

01/17 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

01/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS LIVE

01/23 Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

01/24 Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

01/26 Paris, France - L'Olympia

01/29 Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios

02/03 London, UK - 02 Academy Brixton

02/13 Sydney, Australia - The Hordern Pavilion

02/17 Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage

02/19 Melbourne, Australia - Festival Hall