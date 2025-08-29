Five-piece Halifax indie-pop project Good Dear Good have announced the follow-up to their debut EP Arrival. sook is due out September 26.

Produced, engineered and mixed by Daniel Ledwell at Echo Lake Recording and mastered by John McLaggen at Parachute Mastering, the EP also features the band's first co-writes with Moira and Claire MacMullin, and Jade Bennett. It was named after "a slang term used in Atlantic Canada (as well as Australia and New Zealand) that means crybaby or complainer," according to a release. It's further said to deal in matters of love, loss, bitterness, pettiness, grief, denial and more.

"There's a lot of emotions smeared across this EP. Some songs we've been playing for years, while others are brand new, so there's several seasons of muck and life to sort through," songwriter and bandleader Tim Hatcher shared of the record in a statement. "Some songs are over 5 years old at this point. Those that have been coming to our live shows for a while will have some familiar tunes to bop to while also having some new stuff to chew on. The EP sort of drifts from lighthearted bitterness to full on heartbreak, with some dancing and catchy melodies sprinkled in along the way of course."

The band have been steadily releasing singles from the EP, including "Better Off Dead" and "Each Other's Best." You can hear their most recent preview of the record, "Fool Me," below, where you'll also find the sook tracklist.



sook:

1. Say Hi

2. Slick

3. Better Off Dead

4. Each Other's Best

5. Hope I Don't

6. Fool Me

7. Try Again