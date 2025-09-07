"Are we gonna see them at all?" This is what a little girl, sitting behind me with her mom, wondered out loud when HAIM remained obscured by a screen toward the end of their opening song, "Gone." It wasn't until the next track in the set — and also in the tracklist order of their fourth album, I quit — "All over me" that the sisters emerged fully, taking their rightful place at the front of the stage.

This child had been screaming in anticipation before the show even began, but was brought back down before the first song was over because of this staging choice, probably intended to keep the anticipation building beyond the moment where Addison Rae's "Diet Pepsi" brought the pre-show playlist to a halt.

Perhaps this was an early sign that the HAIM we got at Scotiabank Arena last night (September 6) would be more about telling than showing. Or, on a deeper level, having "Gone" — a song that literally samples George Michael's "Freedom! '90" — performed with a barrier between them and the audience speaks to the freeing power of healthy distance; that being perceived is not always being truly seen.

The ethos of I quit certainly seems to suggest as much. We were raised to believe that quitters never win and winners never quit, with the ability to walk away from something that's no longer right for us being much harder-earned knowledge. On this album, HAIM want throwing the towel in to be a power move, but how does giving up translate to the stage?

The last time the band were in Toronto was in 2022 at Echo Beach, which has a capacity of about 5,000. Jumping up to Scotiabank Arena's 19,800 cap three years later is no small feat, and it wasn't looking optimistic as HAIM's scheduled 8:45 start time (which actually ended up being more like 8:55) rolled around. However, when they brought up the house lights after the spritely nostalgic warmth of the autobiographical specifics of "Take me back" rang through, the venue had filled out a lot more. The band seemed genuinely awed.

Then launching into the icky thump of a rendition of "My Song 5" — one of only two songs from their 2013 debut Days Are Gone that we'd hear — replete with flashes of red light, strobes and Alana on percussion, the crowd's response was rapturous; the cheers were only topped by some of the selections from 2021's excellent Women in Music Pt. III (including "Don't Wanna," which was cut from the setlist at Echo Beach due to a power outage), or when Kylie Miller and Leandra Earl from the Beaches appeared on the screen behind HAIM, dancing in the crowd during "Relationships."

"We've never had a screen behind us before, and I can't stop thinking: do I have a boogie in my nose?" Alana, the youngest and most charismatic sibling, remarked at one point. (She was decidedly devoid of bats in the cave, and a delight to watch when she donned a pair of shades to sing lead on "Spinning.") Not only did they have the giant screen (plus the smaller one consisting of the four squares that had hidden them at the beginning) projecting their images to the crowd in black and white, but the fixture of the stage setting was the ticker tape "I quit" sign, which rotated through a series of fill-in-the-blanks following the album title, including "clothing," "regret," "lying to myself" and "winter."

The sign was the main gimmick of the show (R.I.P. to the much-memed choreographed dance in matching bikini tops and the Aritzia Melina leather pants on the last tour), with the sisters even taking a moment to ask it questions — and, in return, it asked what we were all wondering: when would Danielle be playing the drums? I quit sees Danielle become more of a central figure in the band, and while she's certainly not overblown as a de-facto frontwoman, her presence seemed to garner more and more quiet confidence as the concert went on.

The support of her sisters definitely helped Danielle step into her power, and the acoustic "Hallelujah" was a touching moment as she, Este and Alana all got visibly choked up at the crowd's standing ovation for the sweet country-tinged ballad about their relationship. HAIM had previously invited us to "all be family together" for the night, and this was the closest it came to feeling like everyone in the room was connected — if not by blood, then by mutual bloodshed and the love for those who have helped us clean the wounds.

The only way to break the emotional tension was some baritone "sexy sax" from Nick Ellman, whose stellar playing provided these live arrangements with so much richness and depth. This sound was a fixture on Women in Music Pt. III, and it bolstered the six songs they performed from that record into highlights. But overall, the setlist felt dominated by I quit, which accounted for over half of the songs they played.

Notably, some of the new songs didn't seem to integrate themselves well with older stuff from the band's catalogue, in a way that made me stop and take stock of how HAIM's sound has evolved from one record to the next. Comparatively speaking, I quit feels the least cohesive as a whole, but does manage to bring together some of the pop polish of 2017's Something to Tell You (from which they only played "Want You Back") with the twangier inclinations of Women in Music Pt. III. The two cuts from Days Are Gone ("My Song 5" in particular) stood in stark contrast, and it made me wonder if, instead of cosplaying as a former iteration of themselves, the band should consider reinventing these songs with new arrangements for new eras.

It's clear that, on this album cycle, HAIM are in the business of trying to give you the sign you need to release something that no longer serves you. As a lover of Days Are Gone, I'm selfishly not suggesting they leave those songs behind; however, the stylistic variance made it seem like they were three or four different bands in one, or not a band at all — rather, a trio of solo artists who had each brought in a selection of their songs to fashion a setlist out of.

As much as the ticker tape sign tried to tie it all together, wearing all of these different hats felt like it muddled the message that kept being hammered home. The confusion was only enlightening at the very end, when they radically eschewed the greatest-hit standard to close the show unconventionally: with the slow-burning "Down to be wrong," a mid-tempo anthem about surrendering the need to be right — and that might have been HAIM's first actual demonstration of their new philosophy.