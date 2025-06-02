We all buy in, but if you're a particular sucker for nostalgia, the latest HAIM track is a standout among the four singles the L.A. band have shared so far off of their upcoming album, I quit. "Take me back" reminisces about the three sisters' high school years, recounting stories that are sometimes sweet, sometimes messy, but always representative of an endearingly simple — and bittersweetly irretrievable — moment in time.

The track was co-produced by Danielle Haim and Rostam Batmanglij, and Batmanglij's touch is instantly recognizable from the first chord strummed on the jangly guitar. It sets the tone of refreshing lightness, the layers building around the bouncy beat as the song progresses. A bright harmonica, twinkly glockenspiel and crooning saxophone each find their place in the sound, resulting in a cohesive, feel-good harmony of nostalgia and tenderness.

Now we're less than three weeks away from I quit, and as much as "Take me back" revels in the past, the song simultaneously embodies an unrelenting momentum pushing HAIM into the future on their long-awaited fourth LP.