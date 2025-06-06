Brighton-based, Welsh-raised instrumentalist Gwenifer Raymond has detailed her third album. Last Night I Heard the Dog Star Bark is out September 5 via We Are Busy Bodies.

The album is led by the single "Jack Parsons Blues," named after a '40s rocket scientist. "He lived in this vast old mansion which he shared with a whole cast of oddballs and shysters," Raymond says of her fascination with him in a press release. "He also came to an abrupt end, blowing himself up in his home lab. For all his faults, I find him to be a sort of romantic character — full of boundless zeal and ideas. He was both a scientist and an embracer of the weird and esoteric. He's oddly inspirational."

After touring the UK sporadically from summer into the fall, Raymond will play a double header in Toronto's Sellers & Newell bookstore on November 29 and 30, with Christo Graham acting as support. The two shows are her only North American stops on the run so far. Check out all of the tour dates, and listen to "Jack Parsons Blues" below.



Gwenifer Raymond 2025 Tour Dates:

06/15 Nottingham, UK - Peggy's Skylight

06/19 Chester, UK - St Mary's

06/20 Carmarthen, UK - Cwrw

07/09 London, UK - The Clapham Grand

07/24 Luton, UK - The Bear Club

08/21 Rivières, FR - Festival Baignade Sauvage

08/23 Kelmarsh, UK - Shambala Festival

09/28 Shrewsbury, UK - Shrewsbury Library (matinee)

10/13 Brighton, UK - Komedia Brighton

10/15 Oxford, UK - Common Ground Cafe

10/16 Bournemouth, UK - The Wight Bear Ltd

11/12 Liverpool, UK - Leaf

11/14 Barrow in Furness, UK - Piel View House

11/16 Birmingham, UK - Kitchen Garden Cafe

11/19 Cardiff, UK - Paradise Garden

11/20 Newport, UK - Le Pub

11/21 Stroud, UK - Sanctum

11/22 Southampton, UK - Heartbreakers

11/29 Toronto, ON - Sellers & Newell

11/30 Toronto, ON - Sellers & Newell