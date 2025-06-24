In celebration of their 40th anniversary, shock rockers GWAR have announced a North American tour this fall. The tour will also support their upcoming media release The Return of Gor Gor, which is scheduled to arrive July 25 via Pit Recorda / Z2 Comics.
GWAR's Blöthar the Berserker shared of the tour, "Gor Gor demands sacrifice! The Tyrant Teen is all grown up and he wants love! Don't look him in the eye!! The beast demands a bride! Come in your bridal finery. An ocean of chiffon to satisfy the bloodlust of the great lizard!"
The tour will kick off in Salt Lake City, UT, on October 18. Toward the end of the month, the band will cross the border and hit the stage in Vancouver (October 29), Penticton (October 30), Calgary (October 31) and Edmonton (November 11). They will continue the rest of the tour stateside, wrapping up in Norfolk, VA, on November 22. GWAR will be joined by special guests Helmet, the Dwarves and Blood Vulture on all dates.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 27) at 10 a.m. local time following presales starting today. See the full itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings and tour announcements here.
GWAR 2025 Tour Dates:
10/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Complex
10/20 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/22 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
10/23 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
10/24 Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
10/25 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
10/26 Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
10/27 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
10/29 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
10/30 Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade & Convention Centre
10/31 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
11/01 Edmonton, AB - Fan Park @ Ice District
11/03 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
11/05 Denver, CO - Summit
11/06 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
11/08 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
11/09 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11/11 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/12 Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
11/13 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
11/15 Orlando, FL - Warped Tour
11/16 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
11/18 Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
11/19 Worcester, MA - Palladium
11/20 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
11/21 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
11/22 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa