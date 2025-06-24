In celebration of their 40th anniversary, shock rockers GWAR have announced a North American tour this fall. The tour will also support their upcoming media release The Return of Gor Gor, which is scheduled to arrive July 25 via Pit Recorda / Z2 Comics.

GWAR's Blöthar the Berserker shared of the tour, "Gor Gor demands sacrifice! The Tyrant Teen is all grown up and he wants love! Don't look him in the eye!! The beast demands a bride! Come in your bridal finery. An ocean of chiffon to satisfy the bloodlust of the great lizard!"

The tour will kick off in Salt Lake City, UT, on October 18. Toward the end of the month, the band will cross the border and hit the stage in Vancouver (October 29), Penticton (October 30), Calgary (October 31) and Edmonton (November 11). They will continue the rest of the tour stateside, wrapping up in Norfolk, VA, on November 22. GWAR will be joined by special guests Helmet, the Dwarves and Blood Vulture on all dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 27) at 10 a.m. local time following presales starting today. See the full itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings and tour announcements here.



GWAR 2025 Tour Dates:

10/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

10/20 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/22 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

10/23 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

10/24 Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

10/25 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

10/26 Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

10/27 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

10/29 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10/30 Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

10/31 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

11/01 Edmonton, AB - Fan Park @ Ice District

11/03 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

11/05 Denver, CO - Summit

11/06 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

11/08 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

11/09 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11/11 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/12 Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

11/13 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11/15 Orlando, FL - Warped Tour

11/16 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

11/18 Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

11/19 Worcester, MA - Palladium

11/20 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

11/21 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

11/22 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa