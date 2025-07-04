We're really in the shit now. First, a new AI-generated psych rock "band" called the Velvet Sundown became popular, and as of this writing, earns close to 900,000 monthly listeners on Spotify for an album that came out just two weeks ago. And now, adding a human element to this depressing story, it has come out that the project's spokesperson is actually an impostor.

This week (July 2), someone calling themselves Andrew Frelon conducted an interview with Rolling Stone, calling the Velvet Sundown an "art hoax" created with the AI platform Suno. Frelon had been active on a Twitter account purporting to represent the Velvet Sundown, and he had also created a fake email address for the project.

Yesterday (July 3), Frelon shared a Medium post claiming credit for the hoax, offering some nonsense about how he was supposedly drawing attention to journalists who "will disregard best practices around fact-checking and verification, as well as perhaps aspects of journalist codes of ethics which might be less convenient in meeting their tight deadlines." (Those greedy journalistic fat cats have had it easy for long enough and need to be put in their place, right?)

Still using a pseudonym, Frelon wrote that he has worked for "web platforms on safety and policy issues," and that he is "an artist who has gained recognition for using generative AI for creative projects, some of which included using generative AI to generate and seed fake historical artifacts online in support of multiple interlocking art hoaxes."

In a hoax like this, it's hard to trust anything, including Frelon's latest statement — but the Velvet Sundown's Spotify bio has been updated to say that Frelon has no association with the project, and that this is "an active attempt to misrepresent our work and take ownership of something they did not create."

Frelon framed his hoax as being about "ThE mEDiA," when the real takeaway here is that it's easy to spread harmful misinformation online, and that it's also possible to deceive normal people who are simply doing their jobs.

Also, while AI-generated music is weird and scary, humans can be pretty bad sometimes, too.