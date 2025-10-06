In support of his new album The Last Wun, the Georgia-hailing rapper Gunna has announced his Wun World Tour, which is set to kick off with a North American leg this November and December. The itinerary includes a single Canadian stop in Toronto next month.

Gunna hits the road starting November 17 in Boston, MA. A week later, he'll cross the border into Canada to perform at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on November 24, ahead of completing the remainder of the dates stateside, wrapping things up on December 19 in Seattle, WA. In the new year, the artist born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens will perform in Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the UK.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (October 10), following presales getting underway Wednesday (October 8) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full North American routing below, and see Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

Gunna 2025 Tour Dates:

11/17 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

11/18 Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center

11/20 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

11/22 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

11/24 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

11/29 Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

11/30 Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum

12/04 Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre

12/06 Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

12/07 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

12/10 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

12/11 Irving, TX - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12/14 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

12/16 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

12/17 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/19 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater