Guided by Voices continue their prolific streak of studio album releases with Thick Rich and Delicious, a new batch of tunes due on October 31 via GBV Inc Records.

The album is one part new material and another part an unearthing of earlier works, including the hook — never used but sung for nearly all of songwriter Bob Pollard's life — from newly released single "(You Can't Go Back to) Oxford Talawanda."

"I'm a student of hooks," Pollard explained in a release. "That perfect combination of a lyric and a chord pattern that gives you that chill up the back of your spine."

Hear "(You Can't Go Back to) Oxford Talawanda" and see the Thick Rich and Delicious tracklist below.



Thick Rich and Delicious:

1. Babies and Gentlemen

2. (You Can't Go Back to) Oxford Talawanda

3. Phantasmagoric Upstarts

4. Our Man Syracuse

5. Mother John

6. Dance of the Picnic Ants

7. Xeno Urban

8. A Tribute to Beatle Bob

9. Replay

10. Siren

11. The Lighthouse Resurrection

12. A Glum Swoboda

13. Ozark Ivanho

14. Captain Kangaroo Won the War