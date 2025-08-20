The Guelph Jazz Festival has announced the full lineup for its upcoming 2025 edition. Returning for its 32nd year, the festival is taking place from September 12 to 14 across multiple venues, including the TD Main Stage at the Royal City Mission, St. George's Square and the Guelph Farmer's Market. This year's edition will also be completely free.

On this year's bill are Toronto-based group Aline's étoile magique, Patrick O'Reilly, Nicola Miller and her band Living Things, Lori Freedman, Pursuit Grooves, saxophonist duo Balance, Trash Panda Brass, Bellbird, WAPAMA, TDot Batu, Aline Homzy, the Guelph Youth Jazz Ensemble, Alex Samaras, Dan Loughrin, Thanya Iyer, Bea Labikova and more.

Other activities at the festival include the annual Guelph Jazz Festival Colloquium, a scholarly forum for dialogue among researchers, creative practitioners, arts presenters and members of the public.

In addition to live music, presentations will be held at the Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute and the Guelph Youth Music Centre, as well as a four-day workshop facilitated by multidisciplinary artist Christopher Willes and dramaturge Akash Bansal at Guelph's oldest public school GCVI. North Sumatran sound artist and ecological activist Rani Jambak will also perform at the Kincia Ai water wheel and take part in a Q&A hosted by Wet Sounds curator Anna Bowen at the Guelph Youth Music Centre.

Audiences will also get the chance to visit artist and composer Tom Richards's interactive sound installation Monophilia, which allows listeners to "get involved in the sonic experience by mixing the music from three distinct mono recordings together in different ways."

See the full schedule on the festival's website.