Green Day Invite Fan to Play Guitar on "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," He Plays "Wonderwall" Instead

He was quickly escorted off the stage

Photo: Kamara Morozuk

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jul 3, 2025

Oasis are finally returning to the stage this week, and people are really excited — so excited, in fact, that Green Day invited a fan on stage to play guitar on "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" and then kicked him off when he played "Wonderwall" instead.

Footage from their concert on Monday (June 30) at Luxembourg's Luxexpo Open Air shows a fan joining the band on stage and fumbling his way through "Good Riddance." After forgetting the chords — perhaps as a joke to troll the band — he launched into "Wonderwall" instead.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong realized what was happening and exclaimed, "Oh, fuck me!" before quickly grabbing his guitar back. Security pulled the fan off stage moments later.

Honestly, it's pretty funny! It's certainly better than stage-crashing a Katy Perry concert in order to floss. Watch it go down below.

@ro_cocoa The Wonderwall of it all 🥴 Please don't send him hate guys, it's just silly, he's a kid @Green Day @Green Day Inc. @Green Day Italy #greenday ♬ original sound - Queen Antifa 🔻
MusicNewsPop and Rock

Tour Dates

August 24, 2025

August 25, 2025

September 19, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage