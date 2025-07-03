Oasis are finally returning to the stage this week, and people are really excited — so excited, in fact, that Green Day invited a fan on stage to play guitar on "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" and then kicked him off when he played "Wonderwall" instead.

Footage from their concert on Monday (June 30) at Luxembourg's Luxexpo Open Air shows a fan joining the band on stage and fumbling his way through "Good Riddance." After forgetting the chords — perhaps as a joke to troll the band — he launched into "Wonderwall" instead.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong realized what was happening and exclaimed, "Oh, fuck me!" before quickly grabbing his guitar back. Security pulled the fan off stage moments later.

Honestly, it's pretty funny! It's certainly better than stage-crashing a Katy Perry concert in order to floss. Watch it go down below.