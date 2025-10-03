Green Day have spent much of their recent career revisiting and celebrating their classic albums Dookie and American Idiot, but now they're moving on to one of their less iconic albums: Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will be out November 14.

The reissue beefs up the 12-song album to 49 songs, spread across five LPs or four CDs. This includes a new remaster of the album, a rarities disc with eight demos and two new mixes, and a 21-track live album from 2001. Green Day have shared the demo of "Castaway," which can be heard below.

Also included in the deluxe vinyl package are a 24-page booklet, poster, cloth patch, button set and a sticker sheet. The vinyl comes on Green Galaxy, Yellow Marble, and Orange Galaxy-coloured wax. The version for indie stores includes a yellow "Warning" construction sign.

The album can be pre-saved here. As of this writing, Green Day's official store hasn't been updated with the new version of Warning.