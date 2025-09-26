Toronto-based singer-songwriter GRAE has announced a tour in support of her forthcoming new EP HEATED!, which is set to arrive October 24.
The outing marks GRAE's first-ever headlining tour and will begin November 5 in Hamilton, and she'll play a hometown show at Toronto's Dance Cave a week later (November 13). She'll make a single Quebec stop in Montreal (November 26) amidst multiple Ontario dates before wrapping up in St. Catharines on November 29.
Tickets are on sale now. See the itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.
GRAE 2025 Tour Dates:
11/05 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware
11/13 Toronto, ON - The Dance Cave
11/14 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
11/15 Kitchener, ON - The Hub
11/26 Montreal, QC - Petit Campus
11/27 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club
11/28 Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre
11/29 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse Concert Hall