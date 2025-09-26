Toronto-based singer-songwriter GRAE has announced a tour in support of her forthcoming new EP HEATED!, which is set to arrive October 24.

The outing marks GRAE's first-ever headlining tour and will begin November 5 in Hamilton, and she'll play a hometown show at Toronto's Dance Cave a week later (November 13). She'll make a single Quebec stop in Montreal (November 26) amidst multiple Ontario dates before wrapping up in St. Catharines on November 29.

Tickets are on sale now. See the itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.



GRAE 2025 Tour Dates:

11/05 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

11/13 Toronto, ON - The Dance Cave

11/14 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

11/15 Kitchener, ON - The Hub

11/26 Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

11/27 Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

11/28 Oshawa, ON - Biltmore Theatre

11/29 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse Concert Hall