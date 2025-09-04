Gorillaz have premiered an entire new album during a performance in London, UK.

Damon Albarn's hip-hop crossover group played a four-night residency at Copper Box Arena, with each night devoted to a separate show: they did their 2001 self-titled album on August 29, 2005's Demon Days on August 30, and 2010's Plastic Beach on September 2.

The final show last night (September 3) featured 10 brand-new songs, without an encore. Phones were banned from the performance, but attendees report that guest appearances included Johnny Marr, Sparks, Omar Souleyman, Yasiin Bey, Paul Simonon (of the Clash), Joe Talbot (of IDLES), Black Thought (of the Roots), Kara Jackson, Asha Puthli, Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys (of Super Furry Animals), Anoushka Shankar and Ajay Prasanna. Late musicians included as "voices from elsewhere" were Mark E. Smith (of the Fall), Dennis Hopper, Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeu (of De La Soul), Proof and frequent Albarn collaborator Tony Allen.

The album is said to have influences from around the world, and the performance featured London Arab Orchestra. Albarn recently told The Times [via Consequence], "My new Gorillaz record is in four languages." The title and release date for the new album is currently unknown.