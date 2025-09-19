Jazz-electronica outfit GoGo Penguin have booked an upcoming fall performance at Toronto's Royal Conservatory of Music.

The Manchester trio will make their Koerner Hall debut on October 18, where they'll bring music from their recently released seventh studio album Necessary Fictions to RCM's Pop & Beyond series. The new record finds the trio — comprised of pianist Chris Illingworth, bassist Nick Blacka and drummer Jon Scott — digging deep internally to reach "what [they] think are [their] integral, authentic qualities at this moment in time."

Attendees can look forward to experiencing Gogo Penguin's distinct blend of jazz, classical and electronic influences during this performance, as well as a post-concert beverage and more music at the Postlude Performance in the Leslie and Anna Dan Galleria.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at $50. Attendees can also

Watch Gogo Penguin's Tiny Desk concert below to see what's to come.