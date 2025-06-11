Portland-based band Glitterfox have announced their debut full-length album decoder, releasing on August 22 via Jealous Butcher Records.

decoder is a celebration of queer romance, blending elements of '80s-inspired new wave synth-pop, garage rock, Southern Americana and dance music. It's a testament to the fact frontperson Solange Igoa and guitarist Andrea Walker share a deep musical connection, despite their amicable separation after a 12-year relationship.

"Of course, I have a lot of feelings, you know?" Igoa said in a press release. "When Andrea and I first started playing music together, I was a completely different person. I didn't really know a lot about myself yet. Throughout our experiences together, I've felt more comfortable in myself and how to be unapologetically myself. We both learned to be unapologetically ourselves."

After a handful of shows in the US and UK this summer, Glitterfox will commence a full-blown North American tour this fall. Their lone Canadian stop will be on September 6 at Longboat Hall in Toronto. Tickets for the tour go on sale June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More info can be found on their website.

Today, the band have shared the single "Wildfires." Listen to it, and see the tour dates below.



Glitterfox 2025 Tour Dates:

06/13 Hood River, OR - The Ruins

06/20 Willamina, OR - Wildwood Music Fest Revival 2025

06/23 Ashland, OR - AFC In The Park

06/27 Etna, CA - Trails End Music Festival 2025

07/01 London, UK - Green Note

07/02 Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables Stage 2

07/03 Oxted, UK - United Reformed Church

07/04 Easton, UK - Maverick Festival 2025

07/23 Boise, ID - The Grove Plaza

07/24 Baker City, OR - Churchill School

07/31 Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon 2025

09/02 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

09/03 Chicago, IL - Schubas

09/04 Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

09/05 Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag

09/06 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

09/08 Metuchen, NJ - Old Franklin Schoolhouse

09/09 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

09/10 Somerville, MA - The Rockwell

09/11 Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live

09/12 Washington, D.C. - Comet Ping Pong

09/13 Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

09/14 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

09/15 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

09/17 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

09/18 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

09/19 Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall

09/20 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

10/16 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Basement

10/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

10/18 Streamboat Springs, CO - Schmiggity's

10/19 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

10/22 Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress

10/24 Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

10/25 Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records

10/26 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10/29 Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

10/30 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

10/31 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater