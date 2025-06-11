Glitterfox Announce New Album 'decoder,' Plot North American Tour

They'll play Toronto in September

BY Daria MayPublished Jun 11, 2025

Portland-based band Glitterfox have announced their debut full-length album decoder, releasing on August 22 via Jealous Butcher Records.

decoder is a celebration of queer romance, blending elements of '80s-inspired new wave synth-pop, garage rock, Southern Americana and dance music. It's a testament to the fact frontperson Solange Igoa and guitarist Andrea Walker share a deep musical connection, despite their amicable separation after a 12-year relationship.

"Of course, I have a lot of feelings, you know?" Igoa said in a press release. "When Andrea and I first started playing music together, I was a completely different person. I didn't really know a lot about myself yet. Throughout our experiences together, I've felt more comfortable in myself and how to be unapologetically myself. We both learned to be unapologetically ourselves."

After a handful of shows in the US and UK this summer, Glitterfox will commence a full-blown North American tour this fall. Their lone Canadian stop will be on September 6 at Longboat Hall in Toronto. Tickets for the tour go on sale June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More info can be found on their website.

Today, the band have shared the single "Wildfires." Listen to it, and see the tour dates below.


Glitterfox 2025 Tour Dates:

06/13 Hood River, OR - The Ruins  
06/20 Willamina, OR - Wildwood Music Fest Revival 2025  
06/23 Ashland, OR - AFC In The Park  
06/27 Etna, CA - Trails End Music Festival 2025  
07/01 London, UK - Green Note  
07/02 Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables Stage 2  
07/03 Oxted, UK - United Reformed Church  
07/04 Easton, UK - Maverick Festival 2025  
07/23 Boise, ID - The Grove Plaza  
07/24 Baker City, OR - Churchill School  
07/31 Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon 2025  
09/02 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry  
09/03 Chicago, IL - Schubas  
09/04 Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme  
09/05 Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag  
09/06 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
09/08 Metuchen, NJ - Old Franklin Schoolhouse  
09/09 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right  
09/10 Somerville, MA - The Rockwell  
09/11 Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live  
09/12 Washington, D.C. - Comet Ping Pong  
09/13 Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
09/14 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe  
09/15 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable  
09/17 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar  
09/18 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium  
09/19 Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall  
09/20 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge  
10/16 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Basement  
10/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court  
10/18 Streamboat Springs, CO - Schmiggity's  
10/19 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge  
10/22 Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress  
10/24 Morro Bay, CA - The Siren  
10/25 Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records  
10/26 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill  
10/29 Eugene, OR - WOW Hall  
10/30 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern  
10/31 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

September 6, 2025

