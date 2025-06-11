Portland-based band Glitterfox have announced their debut full-length album decoder, releasing on August 22 via Jealous Butcher Records.
decoder is a celebration of queer romance, blending elements of '80s-inspired new wave synth-pop, garage rock, Southern Americana and dance music. It's a testament to the fact frontperson Solange Igoa and guitarist Andrea Walker share a deep musical connection, despite their amicable separation after a 12-year relationship.
"Of course, I have a lot of feelings, you know?" Igoa said in a press release. "When Andrea and I first started playing music together, I was a completely different person. I didn't really know a lot about myself yet. Throughout our experiences together, I've felt more comfortable in myself and how to be unapologetically myself. We both learned to be unapologetically ourselves."
After a handful of shows in the US and UK this summer, Glitterfox will commence a full-blown North American tour this fall. Their lone Canadian stop will be on September 6 at Longboat Hall in Toronto. Tickets for the tour go on sale June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More info can be found on their website.
Today, the band have shared the single "Wildfires." Listen to it, and see the tour dates below.
Glitterfox 2025 Tour Dates:
06/13 Hood River, OR - The Ruins
06/20 Willamina, OR - Wildwood Music Fest Revival 2025
06/23 Ashland, OR - AFC In The Park
06/27 Etna, CA - Trails End Music Festival 2025
07/01 London, UK - Green Note
07/02 Milton Keynes, UK - The Stables Stage 2
07/03 Oxted, UK - United Reformed Church
07/04 Easton, UK - Maverick Festival 2025
07/23 Boise, ID - The Grove Plaza
07/24 Baker City, OR - Churchill School
07/31 Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon 2025
09/02 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
09/03 Chicago, IL - Schubas
09/04 Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
09/05 Detroit, MI - The Magic Bag
09/06 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
09/08 Metuchen, NJ - Old Franklin Schoolhouse
09/09 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
09/10 Somerville, MA - The Rockwell
09/11 Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live
09/12 Washington, D.C. - Comet Ping Pong
09/13 Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
09/14 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe
09/15 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable
09/17 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
09/18 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
09/19 Columbia, MO - Rose Music Hall
09/20 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
10/16 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Basement
10/17 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
10/18 Streamboat Springs, CO - Schmiggity's
10/19 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
10/22 Tucson, AZ - Hotel Congress
10/24 Morro Bay, CA - The Siren
10/25 Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records
10/26 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
10/29 Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
10/30 Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
10/31 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater