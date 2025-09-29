Ghost previously talked up their Canadian connection in an interview with Exclaim!, and now the theatrical metal band have finally booked shows here on their Skeletour World Tour.

The Swedish band will tour North America in January and February in support of their album Skeletá. Along with US dates, this includes three Canadian stops: Montreal on January 30, Toronto the night after that, and Vancouver on February 14. See the schedule below.

An artist presale will begin tomorrow (September 30) at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will follow, ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (October 3) at 10 a.m. local time.

Ghost 2026 Tour Dates:

01/21 Orlando, FL - Kia Center

01/22 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

01/24 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

01/25 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

01/26 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

01/28 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

01/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

01/31 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

02/02 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

02/04 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

02/05 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

02/07 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

02/10 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

02/12 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

02/14 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

02/15 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

02/17 Portland, OR - Moda Center

02/20 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

02/21 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

02/23 Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome