Ghost previously talked up their Canadian connection in an interview with Exclaim!, and now the theatrical metal band have finally booked shows here on their Skeletour World Tour.
The Swedish band will tour North America in January and February in support of their album Skeletá. Along with US dates, this includes three Canadian stops: Montreal on January 30, Toronto the night after that, and Vancouver on February 14. See the schedule below.
An artist presale will begin tomorrow (September 30) at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will follow, ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (October 3) at 10 a.m. local time.
Ghost 2026 Tour Dates:
01/21 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
01/22 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
01/24 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
01/25 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
01/26 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
01/28 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
01/30 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
01/31 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
02/02 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
02/04 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
02/05 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
02/07 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
02/10 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
02/12 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
02/14 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
02/15 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
02/17 Portland, OR - Moda Center
02/20 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
02/21 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
02/23 Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome