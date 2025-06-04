Toronto singer-songwriter Georgia Harmer has announced her sophomore studio album, as well as her first headlining North American tour.
Eye of the Storm is out August 15 via Arts & Crafts, and is previewed today by its title track, which joins previous singles "Can We Be Still," "Little Light" and "Take It On." The record is the follow-up to Harmer's 2022 debut, Stay in Touch, and was arrange recorded live off the floor with Dylan Burchell, Julian Psihogios, Ben Whiteley, Oliver LaMantia, Jasper Smith, Gavin Gardiner and Matt Kelly across various homey locations, like friends' living rooms and garage studios.
"I know every corner of it, every vocal imperfection and creak in the background, because everything that made it to this final form was very much intended to be there," the singer-songwriter explained, adding, "I wrote this album over the course of a number of years, so there's a lot of growth captured between songs."
She started writing the lush title track — which arrives alongside a one-shot music video directed by Norman Wong — when she was just 18. Now 26, Harmer said in a release, "'Eye of the Storm' is about the feeling of carrying the weight of someone else's well-being on my shoulders. It's about the feeling of responsibility and helplessness towards the problem of someone else's sadness. It's about emotional labour and my default willingness to take on the feelings of people around me, whether it even helps them or not. And how the weight of that can hold me back from my own life."
Listen to "Eye of the Storm" below, where you can also check out the album tracklist details and Harmer's full tour itinerary, which will bring her to 14 Canadian cities across six provinces this fall. Tickets for some of the shows are already on sale, while others will follow suit tomorrow (June 5) and Friday (June 6).
Eye of the Storm:
1. Can We Be Still
2. Eye of the Storm
3. Little Light
4. Slow Down
5. Last Love
6. Hazel vs. the Coyote
7. Take It On
8. Farmhouse
9. Time to Move On
10. Memory Lullaby
Georgia Harmer 2025 Tour Dates:
10/30 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
11/01 Windsor, ON - The Meteor
11/02 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
11/05 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
11/06 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa
11/07 Ottawa, ON - NAC 4th Stage
11/08 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory
11/12 New York, NY - Baby's All Right
11/19 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
11/21 Victoria, BC - Lucky Bar
11/22 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
11/23 Penticton, BC - Dream Cafe
11/25 Calgary, AB - Festival Hall
11/27 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club
11/28 Regina, SK - The Artesian
11/29 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre