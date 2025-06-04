Toronto singer-songwriter Georgia Harmer has announced her sophomore studio album, as well as her first headlining North American tour.

Eye of the Storm is out August 15 via Arts & Crafts, and is previewed today by its title track, which joins previous singles "Can We Be Still," "Little Light" and "Take It On." The record is the follow-up to Harmer's 2022 debut, Stay in Touch, and was arrange recorded live off the floor with Dylan Burchell, Julian Psihogios, Ben Whiteley, Oliver LaMantia, Jasper Smith, Gavin Gardiner and Matt Kelly across various homey locations, like friends' living rooms and garage studios.

"I know every corner of it, every vocal imperfection and creak in the background, because everything that made it to this final form was very much intended to be there," the singer-songwriter explained, adding, "I wrote this album over the course of a number of years, so there's a lot of growth captured between songs."

She started writing the lush title track — which arrives alongside a one-shot music video directed by Norman Wong — when she was just 18. Now 26, Harmer said in a release, "'Eye of the Storm' is about the feeling of carrying the weight of someone else's well-being on my shoulders. It's about the feeling of responsibility and helplessness towards the problem of someone else's sadness. It's about emotional labour and my default willingness to take on the feelings of people around me, whether it even helps them or not. And how the weight of that can hold me back from my own life."

Listen to "Eye of the Storm" below, where you can also check out the album tracklist details and Harmer's full tour itinerary, which will bring her to 14 Canadian cities across six provinces this fall. Tickets for some of the shows are already on sale, while others will follow suit tomorrow (June 5) and Friday (June 6).



Eye of the Storm:

1. Can We Be Still

2. Eye of the Storm

3. Little Light

4. Slow Down

5. Last Love

6. Hazel vs. the Coyote

7. Take It On

8. Farmhouse

9. Time to Move On

10. Memory Lullaby

Pre-order Eye of the Storm.

Georgia Harmer 2025 Tour Dates:

10/30 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

11/01 Windsor, ON - The Meteor

11/02 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

11/05 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

11/06 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

11/07 Ottawa, ON - NAC 4th Stage

11/08 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory

11/12 New York, NY - Baby's All Right

11/19 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

11/21 Victoria, BC - Lucky Bar

11/22 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

11/23 Penticton, BC - Dream Cafe

11/25 Calgary, AB - Festival Hall

11/27 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club

11/28 Regina, SK - The Artesian

11/29 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre