Many reviews of Brooklyn quintet Geese's sophomore album, 3D Country, gave a wink and a passing grade to the group's assimilation of classic rock tropes into their earlier manic sound. But if it's agreed that the Rolling Stones' bluesy swagger really haunted the post-punk anxiety on that album, then Getting Killed is just dripping with ectoplasm.

Things get off to a blistering start as "Trinidad" imagines a world where a mosh-pit choogle could break out, and you might toss an elbow into a face topped with a wide-brimmed hat. From that point on, though, the album fully embraces a patchouli and paisley wonderland. Max Bassin offers up ever-multiplying versions of inventive thump-and-chug rhythms behind the drums as the band weave their jams around him.

Title track "Getting Killed" is a standout, presenting a kind of Julian Casablancas-fronted Black Crowes where the boogie is laced with Cameron Winter's warbling admission that his pretty-good life is too hard to handle, a reminder that boho and boo-hoo are pretty close.

Geese build up to the album's conclusion: a charged and accelerating train ride, 16 stops from Brooklyn into the darkest parts of "Long Island City Here I Come," Winter issuing poetic threats that crosswire Bob Dylan and Van Morrison into a barroom bible-mishmash scored by screaming guitars. It's a thrilling exit point, full of ecstasy and menace, but it still feels a little like dress-up rather than lived-in.

There's no questioning the band's musical talent, and their skill at inhabiting a potent pastiche of '70s rock text crossed with an inner-city no-wave posture is captivating, catchy, and progressively irritating. Getting Killed is certainly several cuts above some other recent offerings from cultural scroungers, but you can't help but remember we were all charmed by Kings of Leon for a while too.