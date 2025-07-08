Geese have already announced their Getting Killed fall tour, and it turns out, that's not just the name of their North American jaunt. The Brooklyn-based band's third album is out September 26 via Partisan.

Getting Killed was recorded over the span of a month with producer Kenneth Blume. A press release states that it abandons the post-punk and country tinges of the band's past, and "examines the wreckage of blowing up those ideas and picking up the pieces to form their own bold and exacting vision."

Today's announcement coincides with the release of the album's lead single, "Taxes." Listen to that and check out the tracklist for Getting Killed below.

Though Geese's last album until now was 2023's 3D Country, frontman Cameron Winter released his first solo album Heavy Metal late last year.