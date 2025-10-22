For many years now, surviving Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have been asked in interviews about whether they ever see themselves touring again in the wake of drummer Neil Peart's passing in 2020. In 2023, Lee revealed that he was open to it — and was trying to convince Lifeson to get on the same page.

Well, it seems they were able to get there: joined by drummer Anika Nilles (who has previously played with Jeff Beck), Lifeson and Lee will be hitting the road in 2026 to celebrate Rush's 50th anniversary with a North American tour dedicated to Peart's memory. The stint on the road is scheduled to include a pair of Canadian dates in Toronto next summer.

UPDATE (10/22, 12:28 p.m. ET): Rush have now added second nights in a number of cities, including a Montreal date on September 4, an Edmonton one on December 12 and a Vancouver one on December 17. Find the newly announced in bold on the updated itinerary below.

UPDATE (10/20, 10:20 a.m. ET): Rush are continuing to expand their 2026 tour with additional dates across the US and Canada, including new shows added in Montreal, Edmonton and Vancouver. Tickets go on sale on October 31, following various presales beginning October 23. See the updated schedule below.

UPDATE (10/8, 12:08 p.m. ET): Due to popular demand (who could've guessed!), Rush have added additional dates in five of the cities on the tour — including additional Toronto shows on August 11 and August 13. See the full updated itinerary below, with the newly announced concerts in bold.

"After all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it," Lee shared in a press release. He continued:

As we all know, Neil was irreplaceable. Yet life is full of surprises, and we've been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near-impossible role.

The tour kicks off at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA — where they played their final show with Peart in August 2015 — on June 7. After performances in Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago and New York, Rush will come home to Toronto for two nights at Scotiabank Arena on August 7 and 9 before closing out the stint on the road on September 17 in Cleveland, OH.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 17, with various presales beginning October 13 (sign up here for access). Find the full itinerary below, and more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Rush 2026 Tour Dates:

06/07 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

06/09 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

06/11 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

06/13 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

06/18 Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

06/20 Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

06/24 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

06/26 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

06/28 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

06/30 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

07/16 Chicago, IL - United Center

07/18 Chicago, IL - United Center

07/20 Chicago, IL - United Center

07/22 Chicago, IL - United Center

07/28 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

07/30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/01 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/03 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/07 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

08/09 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

08/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

08/13 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

08/21 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

08/23 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

08/26 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

08/28 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

09/02 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

09/04 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

09/12 Boston, MA - TD Garden

0914 Boston, MA - TD Garden

09/17 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

09/19 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

09/23 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

09/25 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

10/05 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

10/07 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

10/10 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10/12 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10/15 San Jose, CA - SAP Center

10/17 San Jose, CA - SAP Center

10/25 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

10/27 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

10/30 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

11/01 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

11/05 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

11/07 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

11/09 Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

11/11 Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

11/20 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11/22 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11/25 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11/27 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

12/01 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

12/10 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

12/12 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

12/15 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

12/17 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena