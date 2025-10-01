Alert Bay, BC-based singer-songwriter Garret T. Willie has detailed his forthcoming sophomore record. Titled Bill's Cafe, the new LP is set to arrive February 27.

Named after Willie's grandfather's pool hall café in Alert Bay, Bill's Cafe was recorded in Nashville, TN, under the guidance of producer Tom Hambridge. According to press notes, Willie wandered through the Johnny Cash Museum before his first writing session, where he realized his grandfather bore an "uncanny resemblance to Cash." That connection became a spark that tied Garret's Indigenous roots and small-town upbringing to a "lineage of timeless, outlaw storytelling."

In addition to the album announcement, Willie has also shared the record's second single "Hypnotist," a staple of his live set and a track that tells the story of "an ex who tried to drag [his] name through the mud." "But the truth is, she was throwing stones from a glass house," Willie shared in a release. Listen to the track, as well as the previously released single "Devil Doll," below.

You can catch Willie during his upcoming holiday shows in BC this December. He'll play Vancouver's Biltmore Cabaret on December 19 and Victoria's Capital Ballroom on December 20. Tickets are on sale now.



Bill's Cafe:

Hypnotist Devil Doll Going to Toronto It Won't Get Done Small Town People High Beam Blues Young Country Boy Golden Highway I'm Late

Garret T. Willie 2025 Tour Dates:

12/19 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

12/20 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom