Back in March, Garbage announced their first headlining North American tour in almost 10 years behind new record Let All That We Imagine Be the Light for this fall. Those dates are scheduled to kick off early next month, and it sounds like they might be your last chance to see the band live (on this side of the pond, anyway).

"Yesterday saw the commencement of rehearsals for our last North American headline tour," the band wrote on Instagram. "We haven't played an extensive headline tour like this one in the States for almost a decade. If the truth be told, it is unlikely we will play many of the cities on this tour ever again."

They added, "We are going out in style and we hope you will join us. That's life my friends. Nothing stays the same forever. Everything must change. All beautiful things come to an end."

Notably, bandleader Shirley Manson is Scottish, but the rest of the members of Garbage are American, so it seems possible that they might be getting ready to wrap things up entirely. The tour, which starts September 3 in Orlando, FL, will see them play Canadian concerts in Toronto (September 24) and Vancouver (October 20).



Garbage 2025 Tour Dates:

09/03 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Café

09/05 Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

09/06 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

09/08 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

09/10 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

09/12 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

09/13 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/16 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

09/17 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

09/18 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

09/20 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

09/23 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09/24 Toronto, ON - History

09/29 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

09/30 Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

10/01 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

10/03 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

10/04 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/06 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

10/07 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

10/12 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

10/15 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

10/18 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane

10/20 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

10/21 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/23 Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

10/24 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

10/26 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino

10/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

10/31 Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

11/02 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren