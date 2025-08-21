Back in March, Garbage announced their first headlining North American tour in almost 10 years behind new record Let All That We Imagine Be the Light for this fall. Those dates are scheduled to kick off early next month, and it sounds like they might be your last chance to see the band live (on this side of the pond, anyway).
"Yesterday saw the commencement of rehearsals for our last North American headline tour," the band wrote on Instagram. "We haven't played an extensive headline tour like this one in the States for almost a decade. If the truth be told, it is unlikely we will play many of the cities on this tour ever again."
They added, "We are going out in style and we hope you will join us. That's life my friends. Nothing stays the same forever. Everything must change. All beautiful things come to an end."
Notably, bandleader Shirley Manson is Scottish, but the rest of the members of Garbage are American, so it seems possible that they might be getting ready to wrap things up entirely. The tour, which starts September 3 in Orlando, FL, will see them play Canadian concerts in Toronto (September 24) and Vancouver (October 20).
Garbage 2025 Tour Dates:
09/03 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Café
09/05 Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
09/06 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
09/08 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
09/10 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
09/12 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
09/13 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09/16 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
09/17 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
09/18 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
09/20 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
09/23 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09/24 Toronto, ON - History
09/29 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
09/30 Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
10/01 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
10/03 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
10/04 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10/06 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
10/07 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
10/12 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10/15 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
10/18 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane
10/20 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum
10/21 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/23 Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
10/24 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
10/26 Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino
10/29 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
10/31 Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
11/02 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren