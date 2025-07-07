Somehow, the Fyre Festival saga continues — in an expected turn of events, another Fyre-related venture has fallen through.

Back in April, it was reported that infamous fraudster Billy McFarland sold the intellectual property of the infamous 2017 Fyre Festival to documentary director and producer Shawn Rech, who would be using the branding to launch FYRE Music Streaming. Rech had defended his choice to use the Fyre name, where he previously explained, "I needed a big name that people would remember, even if it's attached to infamy." News of the streaming platform was announced after the unsuccessful attempt to run a Fyre Festival 2, which was postponed indefinitely.

FYRE Music Streaming was set to arrive in November, but following a new deal for the Fyre brand's IP, it appears that Rech may need to find a new name.

This morning, McFarland shared an Instagram post where he filmed himself saying, "We had a seven-figure deal for the complete Fyre brand and IP package that fell through this morning." He continued, "Now, the opportunity to own the Fyre brand is back on the table." He directed his viewers to the website fyre.mx for those interested in using the Fyre brand or licensing for an event.

The website includes a release from McFarland and his team dating back to April 23, 2025, in which they explain their choice to sell the brand's trademarks, IP and digital assets. They thank their supporters, and welcome any interested buyers to the website for this new chapter of FYRE, which McFarland promised will be "bigger, better, and built to last" without him.

I'm sure associating yourself with the Fyre brand will be a great idea, and will have absolutely no consequences at all! Under the Fyre licensing, the possibilities are truly limitless — you could launch your own streaming service, or an art career, or even a cheese sandwich shop. Whatever your heart desires!

Watch the video below.