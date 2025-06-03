Fredericton's Future Forest returns to its secluded 200-acre wilderness retreat on the side of Little River from August 7 to 11 this year, and organizers have unveiled the details of the 2025 event.

This summer's 11th edition will feature performances across the Prism, Mushroom and Nest stages from artists including Ahee, Machinedrum, Moontricks, Oona Dahl, Cloverdale, dot, Häana, Muteless, Ninesense, Pineo & Loeb, Rumpus, Supersillyus, Wenzday, Zen Selekta and many more.

Combining technology, music and art, Future Forest promises an immersive experience in the heart of the Canadian wilderness that pushes artistic boundaries and challenges attendees to become participants instead of spectators. In addition to live music, the festival also offers food and artisan markets, performance art, art installations, yoga and more.

With just over two months to go, tickets for Phases 1 through 3 have sold out, but Phase 4 tickets are still available. Get yours here.

See the lineup announcement below.