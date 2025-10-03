Legendary Toronto punks Fucked Up recently announced the end of their 20-year-long zodiac album series with a "10-part finale" to be released in instalments, and have now unveiled the first of those works.

After sharing a brief excerpt of "Long Ago Gardens" in their initial announcement, they've finally released the entire track on Bandcamp as side A of The Year of the Goat LP, the first out of three releases that make up the larger record Grass Can Move Stones.

The song's 28-minute-long runtime features lead vocals from Fucked Up singer Damian Abraham as the Monkey and recent collaborator Tuka Mohammed as the Good Goat. Their two distinct vocal styles provide a great deal of power and contrast that guide us through the winding narrative.

According to Bandcamp's description, Grass Can Move Stones tells the story of "Monkey and Good Goat, two young friends who embark on a journey of self-discovery, encountering gods, magical creatures, and dangers along the way, loosely following the narrative of the fundamental Journey to the West, written in the 16th century by Wu Cheng'en."

More releases from Grass Can Move Stones will arrive almost monthly for the duration of the next year, and will all be available on Fucked Up's Bandcamp. Listen to the track below.