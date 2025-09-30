For almost 20 years since the 2006 release of Year of the Dog, the zodiac album cycle has been among Fucked Up's many endeavours. Now, the Toronto outfit have announced a "ten-part finale" to said series, to be released in instalments over the next year.

Entitled Grass Can Move Stones and comprised of nearly five hours of music, the finale will include Year of the Goat, Year of the Monkey and Year of the Rooster, the band announced on Instagram. The first release comes this Friday (October 3) with Side A of The Goat. The project is set to wrap up next October in conjunction with The Dog's 20th anniversary.

Set to arrive in instalments, Fucked Up's new additions to the sequence will dive "back into the characters, narratives, and music from all our previous zodiac records, told by dozens of characters and special guests."

As aforementioned, the first side of The Goat LP will be streaming on Bandcamp at the end of the week, with vinyl pre-orders to follow on October 7. Side by side, releases will come almost monthly for the duration of the next year. Watch the Grass Can Move Stones trailer below.



Thus far, Fucked Up's zodiac series has also included Year of the Pig (2008), Year of the Rat (2009), Year of the Ox (2010), Year of the Tiger (2012), Year of the Dragon (2014), Year of the Hare (2015), Year of the Snake (2017) and Year of the Horse (2021).