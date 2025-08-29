At this point, I'm actually begging you all to learn how to behave in public settings such as (but not limited to) concerts and movie theatres. After a man was arrested for performing a different kind of phlebotomy on himself at a screening of Love Lives Bleeding last year, somebody has now been ejected from a Korn concert for getting his freak on with his own leash.

Korn performed at MetLife Stadium with System of a Down in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday (August 27), where fan-shot video footage sees a concertgoer wearing a tour T-shirt appear to be pleasuring themselves in the stands. A chorus of calls for them to stop came from the fittingly grossed-out nearby attendees; somebody threw a drink at the individual, and somebody else leapt over rows of seats to punch them.

Now, if you're in a state of mind where you're coming undone in this particular way at a Korn show (I hope this person gets the help they need), I'm not sure a splash — or even a hit — to the face would even help, but respect to those who tried to help in what was clearly a deeply uncomfortable situation. Venue security and police did eventually intervene, and the clips posted on social media show them collaborating to forcibly remove the alleged offender from the premises.

According to those who were there in the comments section of @bordercollieflower's TikTok, the fan who punched the wrongdoer was also kicked out of the concert (apparently, some kind folks proceeded to buy them some merch for their attempted heroism). Neither local law enforcement, MetLife Stadium, nor Korn has issued a statement on the incident as of yet.