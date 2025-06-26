How many days have we gone without new music from Frank Ocean at this point? I'm sure someone out there is counting. Anyway, there's still none of that to speak of — however, the singer-songwriter's beloved 2012 album Channel Orange is finally available on vinyl for the first time.

As per Pitchfork, Ocean said six years ago that the record would be available on vinyl "ASAP," and that day has officially come: a 2LP edition of the album is currently listed for sale on his Blonded.co website for $105.

It's been over a decade since Channel Orange came out, so what's another four to six weeks to wait for order fulfillment? Ocean's debut album was originally released on digital and CD, and it was once thought that its vinyl pressing would soon follow. After subsequent limited releases of his acclaimed follow-up record, Blonde, Channel Orange has likely become one of the most sought-after LPs of the 2010s.