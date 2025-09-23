Foxing have shared that, after yet-to-be-announced concerts in Chicago, IL, and St. Louis, MO, at the end of the year, they'll be taking a hiatus from "playing shows, writing or doing anything as Foxing" for the "foreseeable future."

The band announced the news to their Patreon community in a statement that was inevitably posted on Reddit soon thereafter. "Our relationship with music, each other, and our sense of self without the band has eroded," they explained. "We have decided to prioritize these things and need to step away from the band to do so."

"Know that if you ever saw us at a show or listened to our records, you were getting the most from us that we could possibly give in that moment," Foxing added. "We will come back if/when we feel that we have more to give."

In 2023, the St. Louis-formed emo rockers celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album, 2013's The Albatross. Last year, they released their fifth studio album, Foxing, and just wrapped up a North American tour with Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday. Read the full statement below.