A drive-by shooting outside of Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz's EP release party last night (July 2) has left four people dead and 14 wounded, CBS News reports.

According to local police, three people opened fire into a crowd outside Artis Lounge nightclub from inside a dark-coloured vehicle at around 11 p.m. before immediately fleeing the scene. Two women, aged 26 and 27, reportedly died of gunshot wounds to the chest, as well as a 24-year-old man. Another man, 25, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

Sources told NBC Chicago that Mello Buckzz's boyfriend and best friend were among those killed. The rapper, who was celebrating the release of her Hollyhood mixtape, wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them."

She added, "ngl im fucked up… feel like everything just weighing down on me... all i can do is talk to god and pray." Another story read, "i dont wish this typa pain on nobody 💔 dam my fucking crew."

No arrests have been made thus far. Hush, a nightclub at the same River North neighbourhood location as Artis Lounge, was declared a public safety threat by Chicago police and shut down after a shooting in 2022.