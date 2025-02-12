Five years after the death of co-founding member Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne have announced their return to the stage. The band has announced on their Bluesky account that they will reunite this summer at Milwaukee's Summerfest on July 4, and Max Collins of Eva 5 will be filling in for Schlesinger on bass.

Aside from performing in 2020 with Sharon Van Etten to pay tribute to their bandmate, this festival appearance marks the band's first proper show since Schlesinger's death.

The festival will run from June 19 to July 5 across three weekends. Other acts at Summerfest also include Hozier, Gigi Perez, Megan Thee Stallion, the Killers, Flo Milli, Def Leppard, Japanese Breakfast, DEVO and more. Tickets for the festival can be purchased here.