Fortunato Durutti Marinetti and a Pop Hook Are "A Perfect Pair"

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jun 26, 2025

As Fortunato Duritti Marinetti, Toronto-based songwriter Dan Colussi makes poetic jazz rock, taking the whiskey-breath sing-speaking of Destroyer and pushing it to the limit with arty string flourishes and bookish lyricism.

"A Perfect Pair" offers all that plus a drum solo, and it also reveals something a little different for FDM: a proper pop hook, with an extended car/love metaphor paying off as Colussi pledges to drive to the "exact location of your heart" — and offering plenty of repetitions of the title phrase.

It's a sweet, ever so slightly bitter taste of Bitter Sweet, Sweet Bitter, out July 25 on We Are Time.

(We Are Time)
