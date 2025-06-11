Former New Pornographers drummer Joe Seiders was arrested back in April for charges of possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, invasion of privacy and attempted invasion of privacy, having been accused of using a cellphone to film an 11-year-old boy in a Chik-fil-A bathroom. Now, more alleged victims have come forward.

As KTLA reports, two more minors — whose genders and ages were not revealed by officials — filed charges against Seiders on June 5 that were unrelated to the incident that prompted his arrest. These new charges include allegations of committing lewd acts with a minor by force or fear, using or coercing a minor to produce child pornography, possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child and invasion of privacy.

Seiders has been in custody at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, CA, since his arrest on April 9. In response to the news, the New Pornographers shared a statement saying they were "shocked, horrified and devastated," publicly severing all ties with the drummer.