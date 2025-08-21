Mastodon founding guitarist-vocalist Brent Hinds, who recently claimed he was kicked out of the band earlier this year, has died in a motorcycle accident, WANF reports. He was 51.

An Atlanta police report from yesterday (August 20) had previously revealed that a man riding a Harley Davidson was found unresponsive after a collision at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard. The other driver involved, a woman driving a BMW SUV, failed to yield while turning left and collided with the motorcycle.

UPDATE (8/21, 1:02 p.m. ET): Mastodon have now issued a statement on Hinds's death, writing, "We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent's family, friends and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone's privacy during this difficult time."

The musician was born William Brent Hinds in Helena, AL, before moving to Atlanta to pursue a music career. He soon met bassist Troy Sanders and joined his band, Four Hour Hogger. Mastodon formed in 2000 when Hinds and Sanders met drummer Brann Dailor and guitarist Bill Kelliher — both having just moved from their home state of New York to Atlanta — at a High on Fire concert.

They recorded a nine-song demo with singer Eric Saner that June, before the vocalist left the band after just a few months, forcing the band to re-record the demo with Hinds and Sanders taking over vocal duties. In 2001, Mastodon signed a deal with Relapse Records and released an EP, Lifeblood, ahead of sharing their full-length studio debut album Remission on May 28, 2002.

Their sophomore record, 2004's seminal Leviathan — a concept album based on Herman Melville's Moby-Dick — is, among their other early records, widely considered a sludge metal classic. The band would eventually infuse more prog-rock influences into their sound by the arrival of their fourth studio album, 2009's Crack the Skye.

Hinds's powerful vocals and virtuosic guitar-playing became a huge part of the band's legacy, with the musician also sharing songwriting duties across all of the band's eight albums, the most recent being 2021's Hushed and Grim. Back in March, Mastodon announced that they were parting ways with the founding member after 25 years together, saying they wished Hinds "nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavours."

The amicability didn't last long, though; a few months later, Hinds wrote in an Instagram comment that they were a "shit band with horrible humans." Earlier this month, the guitarist-vocalist claimed that his former bandmates had kicked him out of Mastodon, who have since recruited Canadian guitarist Nick Johnston in Hinds's absence. "I've never met three people that were so full of themselves," Hinds wrote in another Instagram comment. "It's disgusting."