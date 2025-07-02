It's been just shy of 30 years since the July 4, 1995, release of Foo Fighters' self-titled debut album. Despite having spent the last year or so embroiled in controversy after Dave Grohl revealed that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage — plus that whole Josh Freese firing thing more recently — the band return today with the single "Today's Song," their first new material since 2023's But Here We Are.

The power ballad arrives alongside a lengthy statement from Grohl reflecting on Foo Fighters' formation and the three decades of music that have followed, as well as thanking former band members (yes, including Freese) for their contributions to the band's legacy.

"Over the years, we've had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak," he wrote in part. "Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can't go it alone."

The statement continues:

It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.

And… Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivalled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.

Listen to "Today's Song" below. The Foos will return to the stage for a handful of international tour dates this fall, with the lineup currently listed as Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee; there's no word yet on a replacement for Freese — who took over the late Hawkins's post two years ago — on drums.